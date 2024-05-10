Classic hopefuls not the only ones on trial with James Doyle and Kieran Shoemark facing key tests in new ventures
The might of the Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore axis was felt in full effect with a big-race double at Chester on Thursday, and Saturday will provide the opportunity for several new trainer-jockey pairings to cement their alliances.
Moore produced a tactical masterclass to win the Ormonde Stakes on Point Lonsdale on Thursday, and in winning he deprived Kieran Shoemark of a significant victory for the John and Thady Gosden team on Arrest.
Shoemark, the Gosdens' de facto stable jockey after Frankie Dettori's move to the US, will get another opportunity for the stable in Lingfield's Oaks Trial when a big performance is expected from striking Wetherby winner Danielle as she bids to endorse her claims for Epsom's fillies' Classic on May 31.
Published on 10 May 2024
Last updated 18:57, 10 May 2024
