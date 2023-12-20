Can Venetia Williams continue hot form in handicap chases? Analysis and key quotes for Exeter feature

Another day, another handicap chase favourite for Venetia Williams. The Herefordshire trainer is having an exceptional season with a strike-rate of 32 per cent (+59.80 to £1 stakes) in chases this term.

She is represented in the feature 3m handicap chase at Exeter by Enjoy Your Life , who ran out a comfortable winner over course and distance last month. The six-year-old has been raised 7lb and that means he'll be 12lb worse off with Mumbo Jumbo , who was three and a half lengths back in third that day. That rival has the assistance of Joe Anderson, who takes off 5lb, as he bids to break his maiden here.

If this race were over hurdles, you would certainly be interested in In Rem , who has won five of his nine starts in that sphere yet is only one from seven over fences. However, that sole win came over this course and distance on New Year's Day and he's a contender if he can make the step up in grade.

The rest of the field consists of three runners who have only a couple of wins between them over fences and two aged nine or older, neither of whom have been successful in the past year.

However, nothing has a better record at this track than the 11-year-old Run To Milan . He has run ten times at Exeter, with three wins and four other placed efforts. He's now down to his lowest mark over fences since March 2021.

Analysis by James Hill

What they say

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Arizona Cardinal

He was running a good race until two out last time, when a combination of the trip and him choking put paid to his chances. He’s had a small wind op since then and we're hoping for a better showing.

Victor Dartnall, trainer of Run To Milan

We’re pleased that the ground is soft as it wasn’t soft enough for him when he was fourth there last time. He loves the track and has been dropped a couple of pounds, so there’s plenty to like.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant trainer of Top Of The Bill

He goes there with a good shout. He’s won there over hurdles and the trip should play to his strengths. He’s improving with his fencing and goes well for the jockey.

Sam Twiston-Davies, rider of Jubilee Express

He jumped a bit lazily last time and hopefully the cheekpieces will help him get his act together. We expect this longer trip to suit him better.

Jane Williams, trainer of In Rem

We had him mapped out for a race there last week but he got cast in his box, which was very frustrating. He seems none the worse for that, so we’ll give it a go, but this is very much plan B.

Reporting by David Milnes

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.