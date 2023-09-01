Can Coppice become yet another to bounce back from a Group 1 defeat and land the Atalanta?

Three of the last five winners of this race came here following a Group 1 defeat and Coppice bids to bounce back after suffering the same fate.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly was beaten seven and a half lengths by Nashwa when fifth in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket's July festival, which is the same Group 1 contest that 2021 winner Saffron Beach finished 11th in before her win here.

Unlike Saffron Beach, Coppice did not run in the 1,000 Guineas after a defeat in the Nell Gwyn when 2-1 favourite, but she progressed well to win a novice at Newcastle and the Sandringham at Royal Ascot and has always been well regarded.

Sir Michael Stoute might be bidding for a first Solario success with Starlore later on the card but this is a race that he has no problem winning. He is the leading trainer with eight wins and three have come in the last ten years from nine runners in that time, so he clearly targets it.

Integral shared her win with Ladys First when the pair dead-heated ten years ago, but Veracious (2018) and Potapova (2022) won outright and last year's winner is back again.

The problem for Potapova is that she has gone backwards since recording a career-high Racing Post Rating with her win last year and that 114 figure stands out on her record.

Take that run away and she has recorded no higher than 108. That would put her behind Heredia , who recorded a career-best RPR of 112 when beating the reopposing Purplepay in Listed company at Haydock three weeks ago. That is the best recent piece of form on offer.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Coppice bids to follow in Persuasive's footsteps

Persuasive won the Atalanta Stakes for John Gosden in 2016 after landing the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot on her previous start.

Coppice, who is seemingly the number one of team Gosden's two runners this year, also has a Sandringham success to her name prior to finishing fifth to Nashwa in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Persuasive went on to beat Ribchester in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes the following year and while it is premature to suggest Coppice is in the same class, there are similarities between the pair.

John Gosden said: "Coppice ran in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes last time where she didn't handle the soft ground, so hopefully it's a quicker surface at Sandown. We're happy with her."

Coppice: Royal Ascot winner seeks her first Group victory Credit: Mark Cranham

Queen For You , who was fifth of six behind Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on her second-last start, also carries strong credentials.

"Queen For You ran well in a Listed race on her first run beyond a mile at York last time and we're dropping back to a stiff mile with her," Gosden said. "I'm happy with her too."

What they say

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, owners of Potapova

She's in good form and is proven at the track after winning the race last year. I would be concerned if there was a lot of rain at Sandown as she virtually pulled herself up on heavy ground at Goodwood in May. She ran much better at Ascot last time and at the moment we're green to go.

William Haggas, trainer of Purplepay

Purplepay is getting better with each run. She has been solid since coming back from Australia but isn't yet at the level she was last year. I do think she is improving, though. I expect her to run a nice race but some rain overnight would be nice.

David Menuisier, trainer of Mysterious Love

She's a proper mudlark and probably won't get her ideal conditions until later this year. She's the perfect description of an 'autumn filly'. She ran a super race at Ascot last time at Group 3 level and we hope she'll be a black-type filly on the right day. That day might be in October or November – and it may be in France – but she needs a run. I would say she's 10lb better on proper soft ground.

Gary Moore, trainer of Novus

She's being thrown in at the deep end to a certain extent but thoroughly deserves to be in the race. Any sort of soft ground would be a bonus. She ran a career-best to win at Goodwood last time out and is now rated 92, so the plan is to try and get some black type.

Reporting by Richard Birch

