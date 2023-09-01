'We think a lot of him' - who fancies their chances of landing the Beverley Bullet?

We see plenty of the same faces taking aim at the Beverley Bullet year after year and the latest running is no different as returning champions Judicial and Tis Marvellous are back for more.

Now 11 and nine, Judicial's and Tis Marvellous' history with the Beverley Bullet dates back to 2019. Julie Camacho's stable stalwart landed the spoils that day as Clive Cox's speedball returned an unlucky-in-running fifth, but positions were emphatically reversed when Tis Marvellous lowered the course record in 2021 as Judicial plugged on for third.

In particular, you can bank on nine-year-old Tis Marvellous' campaign centring around a Beverley Bullet hat-trick bid after he doubled up in 2022, although Judicial arrives in the better form. He had almost six lengths in hand over Tis Marvellous when the pair clashed in the Shergar Cup Dash off level weights to prepare for this.

Silky Wilkie heads the younger challenge two days after competing in the sport's other renowned novelty team event, the Racing League at Newcastle on Thursday evening.

Despite its handicap status, that was a better race than this and his fourth-placed finish off top weight was a solid effort. The concern is whether that leaves a mark, although Silky Wilkie has twice performed well after sharp five-day turnarounds.

The most progressive performer in the line-up is Apollo One , who deserves a change of fortunes. The five-year-old was second in Goodwood's 27-runner Stewards' Cup and again in Royal Ascot's Wokingham Stakes, another 27-runner heat, despite winning his group in both.

Apollo One drops to the minimum trip for the first time this campaign. That would be a plausible concern at one of the speed tracks where he's been placed over 6f this season, such as Goodwood and Epsom, but Beverley provides a much stiffer test. Granted a truly run race, redemption awaits this versatile sprinter.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Marvellous career to end

Tis Marvellous is out to win the sprint feature for a remarkable third consecutive year after which he will head into deserved retirement, his trainer Clive Cox said.

The nine-year-old is the winner of nine races, including the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin at Maisons-Laffitte as a juvenile in 2016. Rated 113 in his pomp in 2022, Tis Marvellous has already been found a new home by owners Julie Deadman and Stephen Barrow.

Cox said: "Tis Marvellous has been a fantastic horse for us but his form has waned a bit this year, so we have decided to give him one more crack at this and then retire him. It's a curtain call on a great career, including breaking the track record at Beverley when he first won the Bullet two years ago."

What they say

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Judicial

His run at Ascot last time was a step in the right direction and we're very much looking forward to running him in the race again. At his time of life there are only so many races for him and we’ll walk him to post as we always do so he can have a look at the cows and the sheep over the fence at the start.

Judicial (far): another previous winner of the Beverley Bullet Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Mike Prince, spokesman for Middleham Park Racing, part-owners of Silky Wilkie

He finished fourth at the Racing League meeting at Newcastle and as far as I know the plan is to run him back. The stiff five will suit him and he's the highest rated in the race. It's a while since we won the Bullet with Exceptional Art in 2009, so it would be nice to win it again.

Clive Cox, trainer of Kerdos

He ran a super race in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot and then performed with credit when up in class for a Group 2 at Goodwood. We think a lot of him and he should go well down in class.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read these next:

Can Coppice become yet another to bounce back from a Group 1 defeat and land the Atalanta?

'He goes there in really good form and I think he'll run a very good race' - who is primed to bounce back at Sandown?

'We'll find out where we stand with him' - is Starlore the next superstar winner of the Solario Stakes?

Derby flop Military Order returns to action with Charlie Appleby eyeing St Leger spot

Mick Mulvany expecting further improvement from experienced juvenile in trappy conditions race

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months! Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023.