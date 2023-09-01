'We'll find out where we stand with him' - is Starlore the next superstar winner of the Solario Stakes?

Ten years have passed since the mighty Kingman lit up Sandown by trouncing his rivals in the Solario Stakes.

Now his unbeaten son, Starlore , takes centre stage in a small but select field of six, all of whom are winners.

Starlore has been given a break since landing a Sandown novice event by a nose in July, with connections feeling he needed to strengthen.

Arabian Crown, who finished third that day, has since won two races, including the Listed Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury, to earn an official rating of 105, so there is definite substance to the form.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owners of Starlore, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing Starlore back on the track. He won nicely over the course and distance back in July, but Ryan [Moore] felt he was a little weak.

“Sir Michael [Stoute] has given him plenty of time between his races, and we’ll find out where we stand with him on Saturday.”

Unlike four of his rivals – Aablan , Devil’s Point , Inishfallen and Mortlake – Starlore does not hold an entry in next month’s Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

“Sir Michael either felt Starlore wasn’t mature enough or perhaps up to that level when the entries were made,” Mahon said. “I wouldn’t read anything in particular into that. I’m sure there will be no problem in supplementing him if he does go and win at Sandown.

“He’s a nice horse, but there is a feeling that perhaps next year will be more his cup of tea. We’ll see.”

Aablan looks the part

Charlie Appleby won the Solario with subsequent Derby hero Masar in 2017 and landed the prestigious prize again with Silver Knott last year.

He appears to hold solid claims of a third success with Aablan, who went into numerous notebooks after making a winning debut at Newmarket last month.

The 4-7 favourite, a son of Dubawi, lengthened in taking style to seize command over a furlong out and appeared to idle in front.

Appleby had trained the winner of that Newmarket maiden in each of the previous three years, and seems to target it with a two-year-old who has Group-race aspirations. Aablan clearly comes into that category and looks the type to make plenty of improvement from his first to second start.

Appleby said: “Aablan has done well since winning on his debut, and we feel the stiff seven furlongs at Sandown will suit. Like the rest of the field, we are dipping our toe at this level for the first time and it should hopefully provide a nice springboard into an autumn campaign.”

Appleby may not have had a stellar year so far, but he has plenty to look forward to in the second half of the season and it would be no surprise if Aablan developed into one of his flagbearers.

What they say

David O’Meara, trainer of Cerulean Bay

He’s two wins from two starts and seemed to cope with the ease in the ground at Ayr very well last time. It’s a warm little race, but it’s hard to know how good Cerulean Bay is. We’ll find out more at Sandown.

David Menuisier, trainer of Devil’s Point

He’s an exciting horse who has done everything right so far. I was a little bit worried about the weather, but Andrew Cooper [clerk of the course] sent me a message on Friday morning to say five millimetres of rain had fallen at Sandown. I would imagine the ground will be good or on the slow side of good, and that will be fine for Devil’s Point. The horse has to prove himself in this company, but he has a good-sized engine as he showed at Ffos Las last month. He improved from his first run at Sandown, and hopefully he’ll do so again. For sure, it’s a good race, the Solario always is. It’s great to be part of it and to have a contender with every chance.

Brian Meehan, trainer of Inishfallen

He’s a very nice horse and has an official rating of 90 now. His figures are very good compared to the others, and he’s come out of York very well. It’s a good option for him. He looks very well at the moment, and is fully entitled to take his chance.

Rossa Ryan, rider of Mortlake

He’s progressing well. He improved a lot from his first to second run, and he should do so again. It’s a good race, but I’m hopeful of a big run. He’s a fine, big horse, and is only going to improve.

