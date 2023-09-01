'He goes there in really good form and I think he'll run a very good race' - who is primed to bounce back at Sandown?

The prospect of quick ground is a caveat to this 1m2f handicap as four of the field have been withdrawn on account of good to firm going in the past. For Certain Lad and Gaassee that came just last week at York.

Providing conditions are suitable, Gaassee is more of interest dropping back to this distance as a free goer who has failed to get home over 1m6f and 1m4f recently. He is 4lb lower than when sent off the 4-1 favourite for the 2022 Ebor so is temptingly treated.

The four-way tussle for early favouritism also contains Eagle’s Way, Dual Identity and Lord Protector. Eagle’s Way’s profile is typical of a Sir Mark Prescott-trained middle-distance improver and he finished a perfect four from four in 2022, climbing from a mark of 67 to 96.

The progress continued in July as Eagle’s Way returned from 308 days off to go down by a head in a Racing League fixture at Yarmouth, a performance which left him 3lb well in at Goodwood five days on. He faltered when seventh on the rain-softened ground, with the run surely coming too soon after a long absence.

Lord Protector is 2-3 at Sandown and finished a place and a length clear of Eagle’s Way at Goodwood, while Dual Identity has form figures of 12 in good-ground handicaps at the track. Runner-up in this last year off 1lb lower, Dual Identity will appreciate this return to 1m2f and can chart his path towards the Cambridgeshire, in which he won his group of eight when third last year.

The final mention must go to the best-handicapped runner of all and that is outsider Dashing Roger, who is 16lb lower than this time last year and drops in class after struggling in the Group 2 Summer Mile in July. That race was strongly run and they finished strung out across Ascot, yet the well-beaten fourth and fifth (Angel Bleu and Mighty Ulysses) have won and dead-heated in Group company since to boost the form.

Dashing Roger’s trainer William Stone is 4-8 at Sandown in the past five years for an £18 profit to £1 stakes. The first-time booking of Benoit de la Sayette is equally as eyecatching.

William Haggas, trainer of Gaassee and Educator

We took Gaassee out at York because the ground was too firm. He's a nice horse and ran last time as if he would appreciate dropping back in trip. Educator is a similar story really and the ability is there – we are trying him back in trip as well. He ran a nice race at York last week.

Claire Kubler, joint-trainer of Andaleep

He loves Sandown this horse, the trip and course are perfect for him. He has really thrived since joining the yard and exceeded all expectations. I hope his good run of form can continue.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Stay Well

We are coming back in trip with him. He has been a touch disappointing this season I suppose, but there is certainly an engine in there.

William Knight, trainer of Dual Identity

He's in good form and was just drawn too wide at Goodwood last time. He likes Sandown and ran a great race in this last year off 1lb lower. I think he goes there in really good form and I think he will run a very good race.

