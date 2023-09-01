Derby flop Military Order returns to action with Charlie Appleby eyeing St Leger spot

It has been a peculiar season for Charlie Appleby with four of the trainer’s flagship horses already shipped off to begin careers at stud. The yard has waved goodbye to Group 1 performers Adayar, Hurricane Lane, Modern Games and Native Trail, and the search is on for another superstar to lead the team.

The top-quality three-year-old colts we usually associate with Appleby have been scarce this year. That could all change in the Chester Stakes as one-time Derby favourite Military Order returns from a three-month break.

Bar a Frankie Dettori-fuelled gamble on Arrest and vindicated market confidence in Auguste Rodin, Military Order would have headed the betting for the Derby after his smooth defeat of subsequent Hampton Court winner Waipiro in the trial at Lingfield.

The wheels came off in Military Order’s bid to emulate his brother Adayar by completing the Lingfield-Epsom double with a last-of-14 finish in the Classic, but the promise of his previous two efforts remains ingrained in the memory. Even his four-length novice strike at Newbury looks top-class as those who chased him home, Exoplanet and Chesspiece, are now rated 105 and 109.

Staying trips on an easier surface might prove the making of Military Order, but he will need to be on his A-game to account for 2021 Irish Derby second Lone Eagle under a 5lb penalty.

The bang-in-form Ralph Beckett yard has bagged the previous two runnings of this race, and Lone Eagle also drops in class, having failed to stay the marathon trips of the Goodwood Cup and Ascot Gold Cup. Dropping to 1m6½f and back at the scene of his fine second to prolific winner Hamish in the Ormonde in May might see things click for the five-year-old.

The form of the others – Divine Jewel, veteran Shanroe and handicapper Greysful Storm – lacks the depth of the big two.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Jamie McCalmont, racing manager to Marc Chan, owner of Lone Eagle

The best race Lone Eagle has run since the Irish Derby was at this track in May when he chased home Hamish in the Ormonde. He goes there with a good shout.

Roger Varian, trainer of Divine Jewel

She has two very good pieces of recent form, including a third to Quickthorn and Israr at York. After that she ran another great race to finish second to Shamida at Leopardstown. She wasn’t suited by a slowly run race in France last time, but has worked nicely since. The Godolphin horse will be hard to beat, but we like our chances.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Military Order

He’s enjoyed a nice break since Epsom and we've been very pleased with how he's done physically over the summer. We had the option of running here or in France and were looking for better ground – good, good to soft at worst – so hopefully we get those conditions. We feel stepping up to this trip will potentially suit, but we're very much dipping our toe in to see where we're going in the autumn. If he happens to win well, he could put himself in the St Leger picture.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read these next:

Can Coppice become yet another to bounce back from a Group 1 defeat and land the Atalanta?

'He goes there in really good form and I think he'll run a very good race' - who is primed to bounce back at Sandown?

'We'll find out where we stand with him' - is Starlore the next superstar winner of the Solario Stakes?

'We think a lot of him' - who fancies their chances of landing the Beverley Bullet?

Mick Mulvany expecting further improvement from experienced juvenile in trappy conditions race

Sign up here. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.