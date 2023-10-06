Another landmark winner beckons for Frankie Dettori but will rising French star Alexis Pouchin gatecrash the party?

Ever felt like you are living in someone else's world? Take the current Flat season as a prime example. All year the script has felt like it's been tailored for Frankie Dettori to shine, with everybody else playing the bit roles on the periphery.

If every rider could guarantee their last year in the saddle was going to be as successful as the one racing's biggest name is enjoying, calling time 12 months in advance would soon become the in-vogue way to bow out of the weighing room.

Just look at the big-race wins that have gone Dettori's way since the start of 2023: a Group 1 in Dubai, a Classic in Italy and his last rides in the 2,000 Guineas and Oaks in Britain both ended in victory. Then there was a ninth Gold Cup success at Royal Ascot and wins in the Juddmonte International and Ebor at York in August.