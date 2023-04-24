'A sharp two miles will suit him' - key quotes and analysis for the handicap which hasn't had a winning favourite since 2002

You have to rewind all the way back to 2002 and Rapid Development to find a winning favourite in this handicap hurdle. Indeed, in the two decades that have followed there has been only one winner at a single-figure price and that was the Nicky Henderson-trained Cool Macavity in 2014.

This has been a bookies' bonanza over the years but the presence of Merlin Giant could end the rot for punters.

The unexposed six-year-old was an emphatic winner of a valuable handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse in early December and a 13lb hike in the weights may not be enough to stop him repeating the feat.

JP McManus, whose familiar colours were last carried to victory by Western Boy in 2017, is mob-handed and retained rider Mark Walsh has stayed loyal to last year's Boodles winner Brazil, who warmed up for this with a pipe-opener on the Flat at Leopardstown.

Tekao was a warm order for this year's Boodles, but a terrible mistake three out put paid to any chance he had. He could be chucked in off 130 but lacks experience.

One who doesn't lack experience is the 11-year-old Cash Back. He arrives here on the back of a cracking effort at Cork and won't be easily pegged back if getting loose on the lead under the very useful 7lb claimer Kieran Callaghan.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Fils D'Oudairies, Grand Roi and Glan

Fils D'Oudairies has a lot of weight so we've decided to claim off him. He was very good at Leopardstown just before Cheltenham and if he returned to that sort of form you'd like to think he has a squeak. Grand Roi didn't run badly at all in the Coral Cup. We're putting blinkers on him for the first time here. Glan is a pacy mare but wouldn't want the ground too soft. The better the ground the better her chance.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Cash Back, Tax For Max, Białystok and Tekao

Bialystok's form from Naas is working out and I'd say a sharp two miles will suit him here. Tekao had quite a hard race at Cheltenham. It'll be interesting to see if he gets over that quickly enough as we like him. Cash Back ran very well at Cork last time and a reproduction of that form should see him in the money. Tax For Max ran very well at Fairyhouse, but he had a tough enough race that day. He definitely has his chance here if that effort hasn't taken too much out of him.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Merlin Giant

He's had a nice break since his win at Fairyhouse. He was very good that day but the race hasn't worked out particularly well. The ground would be a little worry, although he'll be fine if it's yielding. Hopefully he can set himself up for a nice summer campaign here, he will mix it between Flat and jumps.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Annexation

He seems in good order and stepped up on what he had been showing at Wexford last time. Hopefully he can improve again here and he seems in great form.

