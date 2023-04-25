A Dream To Share seeks to cap off phenomenal bumper season for John Kiely

A Dream To Share looks to confirm superiority over some of his Cheltenham rivals but he also has new adversaries to contend with, with trainer Willie Mullins unleashing effortless Gowran Park scorer Tullyhill in a bid to continue his domination in a race he has won nine times in the last 11 runnings.

A Dream To Share is unbeaten in four starts and is already a winner at Grade 1 and 2 level, courtesy of a smooth success at Leopardstown and a brave performance at Cheltenham in the Champion Bumper to secure victory for his trainer, the evergreen and immensely popular John Kiely. No horse in the last quarter of a century at least has won five bumpers, so another triumph here would be significant.

Kiely has won this contest twice already, with Liss A Paoraigh and Sweeps Hill (2000 and 2009) and his five-year-old will prove tough to beat, provided a busy season hasn't taken its toll.

Tullyhill looks another star in the making for Willie Mullins and Cheveley Park and you would be hard pressed to find an easier win in an Irish bumper than his Gowran stroll last month.

The five-year-old glided home by three and a quarter lengths with Patrick Mullins barely having to breathe on his mount, and the runner-up that day, Will Do, has since come out and won. It is impossible at this stage to establish the ceiling of his ability.

It's For Me, Western Diego and No Time To Wait all ran admirable races at Cheltenham but will find it difficult to reverse the form with the winner if he is in similar form, while Rath Gaul Boy will also have a task on his hands with Kiely's star, who beat him by four lengths at Tipperary last May.

King Of Kingsfield possesses a lot of natural speed and would want better ground to be seen to full effect and Fascile Mode needs to find improvement from somewhere to figure.

What they say

Frank Berry, racing manager to JP McManus, owner of A Dream To Share

He was very good at Cheltenham and John Kiely is very happy with him, so we are hoping for the best. He's taken his racing well and has come out of Cheltenham very well. He probably wouldn't want the ground any softer than it is.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of King Of Kingsfield and No Time To Wait

No Time To Wait wasn't beaten far at Cheltenham and is a lovely horse for the future. King Of Kingsfield is a very fast horse and works very well. The better the ground the better chance he has.

Tom Mullins, trainer of Fascile Mode

He's in great form. I'm not sure what happened to him at Fairyhouse and he got a kick at Cheltenham. We're hoping he can bounce back here. He'll be all right on better ground I think.

Read more of Wednesday’s previews:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.