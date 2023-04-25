'Missing Aintree might have been a blessing' - who will come out on top in the Punchestown Gold Cup?

bids to join Sizing John as one of the few horses to achieve a prestigious Gold Cup treble at Leopardstown, Cheltenham and Punchestown, but faces an arduous task once more as Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame and Ryanair winner Envoi Allen line up to try to dethrone the champion staying chaser.

The seven-year-old has been ruthlessly authoritative in his three starts this season, coasting to victory in the John Durkan at this track in December before putting in powerful staying performances in the Irish Gold Cup and at the Cheltenham Festival.

He will seek to maintain an unblemished record at Punchestown, having landed a Grade 1 novice hurdle over three miles in 2021 to go along with this season's John Durkan win, and will be prohibitively priced to sustain the upward trajectory he has been on since bolting up in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham two seasons ago.

Bar some hairy moments during the first circuit at Cheltenham, when horses were coming back into his lap and his jumping suffered slightly, he has been near flawless in his first foray into open company over fences.

The manner in which he has evolved from the exuberant novice we saw sky fences in last season's Turners Novices' Chase to the tractable, mature horse who measures his obstacles with laser-like precision and seems to invariably land with powerful momentum has been magnificent to witness, and it is not fanciful to think further progress is a distinct possibility.

Jockey Paul Townend said: "I think this track will suit Bravemansgame better than Cheltenham. However, it will equally suit our lad and he has been in great form since the race. It is going to be a big clash yet again, but I just think we are rated a few pounds above him and for good reason."

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, he added: "We were well on top at Cheltenham and we are playing a home game this time. I wouldn't swap my horse for anything, he is the horse I am most looking forward to riding and is my best ride of the day."

'This is a different track on a different day' – Nicholls hoping to reverse Cheltenham form

A post-Cheltenham ownership wrangle stopped running at Aintree, but it may also help him overcome Galopin Des Champs.

Second to the Willie Mullins ace in the Gold Cup, the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame could not participate in the Aintree Bowl this month due to a court order relating to part-owner John Dance's financial activities.

A deal was struck this week to transfer his share in the King George VI Chase hero to Bryan Drew, who now has full ownership of the Ditcheat raider.

"The horse doesn't know what's gone on and he hasn't missed a beat," Nicholls said. "He's been trained as if he was going to Punchestown and he's just had an extra two weeks by not running at Aintree, which won't be lost on him.

"Missing Aintree isn't a negative – it's a positive without a shadow of a doubt. It might have been a blessing as he likes going right-handed, which we've seen at Kempton."

Paul Nicholls: seeking a fourth triumph in the Punchestown event Credit: Patrick McCann

Galopin Des Champs was seven lengths superior to Bravemansgame at Cheltenham and Nicholls, seeking a fourth triumph in the Punchestown event after success with Neptunes Collonges (twice) and Clan Des Obeaux, added: "It's a different track to the Gold Cup course and we're back to three miles from three and a quarter. Hopefully that can bring us together a bit.

"The track will definitely make a difference if we run to the best of our ability. Galopin outstayed us from halfway up the run in at Cheltenham, but it was a right old race until then, and this is a different track on a different day.

"We were always going to go for the Gold Cup, thinking he'd be fine there, which he was, but he had been so good around Kempton. Punchestown will suit us more than Cheltenham and the smaller field might also help as there may not be a strong pace and test of stamina, which could be an advantage for us."

The French-bred eight-year-old, who won an Irish point-to-point but has raced only in Britain since, pleased sidekick Scott Marshall with how he took his journey from Somerset.

Nicholls said: "We've never sent him anywhere overnight before because he used to be a bit stressy, but he arrived on Tuesday morning and Scott was very happy with him. I'm under no illusions and Galopin will be hard to beat, but it should be a good race if both horses run their race."

Envoi Allen a lively outsider after devastating Ryanair Chase performance

tackles three miles for just the fourth time in his career, six weeks after a sensational display in the Ryanair Chase in which he sprinted clear of subsequent Aintree Bowl winner Shishkin to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained nine-year-old has always been highly regarded, showing immense promise from as early as his bumper days, and he has been a sensational servant to connections, winning 15 of his 21 starts, including eight Grade 1s.

He looked better than ever at Cheltenham. He travelled powerfully and put in some incredibly agile leaps, bouncing right back to form having disappointed when sent off a 4-1 chance in this season's King George over three miles.

Pulled up on his first try at this sort of trip at the 2021 Punchestown festival, his only other attempt at this distance came in November on his reappearance, when he defeated Kemboy and Conflated in the Grade 1 Champion Chase at Down Royal.

Should he remain in the same form he was at Cheltenham, there is little doubt he can have a massive part to play in what looks a pulsating Punchestown Gold Cup.

De Bromhead, who seeks a first win in this race, said: "He's come out of Cheltenham in good shape and seems very well in himself. It's obviously a hot race but we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on."

What they say

Martin Brassil, trainer of Fastorslow

He ran a very good race at Cheltenham. We are delving into the unknown with him here, but we decided to come here instead of carrying top weight in one of those handicaps. We went for the stronger race and we'll have to make a decision on what path to take after that. His form from Cheltenham has obviously worked out well with the National winner but that is handicap form, so we'll see how he gets on here.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Fury Road

He didn’t get very far at Aintree but seems to have come out of it very well. He had a cracking run against Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown in February and is a horse who likes nice ground. His Leopardstown showing would entitle him to give a good account.

Shark Hanlon, trainer of Hewick

He's absolutely super. I'm delighted with him but he won't run if the ground is soft. If it's yielding ground I'll be happy. If he doesn't run, I'd say he will go back to Sandown for the bet365 Gold Cup again. He's in mighty form at home.

