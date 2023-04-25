'She will be tough to beat' - Brides Hill heads Irish challengers for Listed prize at Perth's opening meeting

It is not just at Punchestown where Irish trainers are looking to dominate their British counterparts, Perth's Listed BetVictor Fair Maid Of Perth Mares' Chase () has attracted Messrs Cromwell and De Bromhead to take aim at the £18,508 first prize.

Henry de Bromhead's Kapard has not completed on her last two starts and it is Gavin Cromwell's Brides Hill who carries the stronger chance on paper.

She too was pulled up last time, in the Grade 1 Gold Cup Chase at Fairyhouse, but the time before that she got the better of Telmesomethinggirl to the tune of four lengths at Thurles back in February. It was an impressive victory over two miles and six furlongs and the progressive six-year-old is stepped up to three miles for the first time here.

Cromwell said: "We ran her in the Gold Cup at Fairyhouse as we think a bit of her, but it just wasn't happening for her and the ground was too soft. She also got hampered and Luke [Dempsey] did the right thing and pulled her up. Venetia's mare obviously won at Cheltenham the other day and she will take a bit of beating but hopefully we'll be bang there."

The Venetia in question is Venetia Williams and the mare in question is Pink Legend, who has finished second and third in the last two renewals of the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and won a handicap off a mark of 142 at the same course six days ago.

Williams also saddles Kapga De Lily, who unseated at the last at Aintree when already beaten. Of the pair, Williams said: "Obviously it's a very quick turnaround from Cheltenham last week, but it's one of the few mares-only races and Pink Legend was second in it last year. I think Gavin Cromwell's Brides Hill will be tough to beat. Kapga De Lily's got a little bit more on her plate but ran a reasonable race at Aintree."

Pink Legend (right): runner-up in Perth's Listed contest last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

The other Class 1 race on the card, which kicks off Perth's three-day festival, is the 3m British EBF BetVictor Gold Castle 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle () in which the Paul Nicholls-trained Makin'yourmindup is contesting favouritism with Regal Blue from the yard of Jonjo O'Neill.

On Makin'yourmindup, Nicholls said: "I've kept him for this race and he's got to give everything 5lb but he's a big, strong horse so that won't make much difference. He won very nicely at Haydock last time and has just kept improving. I think he's got a lovely chance."

Earlier on the card () Nicholls runs Huelgoat, also in the Owners Group's purple and black silks, and he added: "He did well before the turn of the year on quicker ground and has had a break, so comes into this race fresh, but he's paid for doing well because he's got more weight now and is higher in the ratings. He'll still run well though."

