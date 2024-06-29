'Support has been non-stop' - Sir Mark Prescott has traders worried as Northumberland Plate favourite shortens again to 7-2

Northumberland Plate favourite Trooper Bisdee remains strong in the market for Saturday's major betting race with a William Hill trader calling the support of Sir Mark Prescott's contender "non-stop".

The four-year-old had been cut from 14-1 into 11-2 after sustained support during the week and interest has continued on Saturday morning, with the favourite for the day's big betting race shortening to 7-2.

He was last seen winning on Sunday when bolting clear to win by four lengths at Pontefract and is seeking a third successive win. Hollie Doyle, able to do the required 8st 6lb, is a notable jockey booking.

William Hill trader Johnny Simpson, speaking on the Racing Post's The Morning Post show , said: "This is really, really strong at 7-2.

"On Sunday he was 25-1 before his race and the jockey [Jack Gilligan] let slip that this race was always the plan in the interview after so we went 14-1. We've been scrambling to go into single figures so we're well out of the way with this and the support has been non-stop.

"We're paying six places which usually means we'd get a fair spread of business but in this case it's not, it's all Trooper Bisdee."

William Hill also reported some interest in Spirit Mixer , who is 16-1 (from 33-1).

Posted at 11am

Big gamble in Newcastle opener for Ambiente Friendly connections

The Gredley family have the Irish Derby favourite Ambiente Friendly on Sunday, but a significant market move suggests they could land a decent prize before then at Newcastle with City House .

The three-year-old colt was punted into 4-1 (from 8) on Friday and that support has continued on Saturday morning, meaning City House is as low as 5-2 with BetVictor for the 6f handicap (1.35) which opens the track's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate card.

Danny Muscutt's ride was an unlucky second at Kempton last time and has finished in the top two on all three of his starts on the all-weather.

He will look to give the James Fanshawe stable a boost ahead of Ambiente Friendly's clash with Los Angeles at the Curragh later on this weekend.

City House was also subject of a glowing review from top Racing Post tipster Graeme Rodway. Rodway said the three-year-old was a high-class talent and was unlucky to lose at Kempton last time, having got to the front too soon.

Bill Gredley and his son and co-owner of City House Tim Gredley Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I really fancy him, this is a serious horse," Rodway said on The Morning Post. "In his two runs at Kempton he looked absolutely brilliant. The first time he bolted up in a really good time and he quickened up very well. Then he went on the turf where he wasn't quite good enough.

"If there was a decent sprint on the all-weather he'd be a Group horse, I think he's absolutely top class. I think as long as he doesn''t get there too soon like last time, I think he wins."

Ahead of Sunday's Dubai Duty Free-sponsored Classic, there is Group 1 Saturday action in Ireland with the Cairn Community Games Pretty Polly Stakes (3.30) taking centre stage.

Bluestocking heads the betting at 7-4 in a British-dominated line-up which also includes Emily Upjohn and Stay Alert .

Posted at 11am

Conditions ease at the Curragh

The ground at the Curragh was changed to good, good to yielding after further rain on Saturday morning.

Good to firm was removed from the going description first thing on Saturday morning after the course was hit by 6mm of rain overnight. A further wet spell eased conditions ahead of racing at 1.15.

Conditions have eased at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said at 8am on Saturday: "We had 6mm of rain overnight and the ground on both courses is now good.

"Speaking to Met Eireann, there's a possibility of another couple of millimetres through the morning but we could get a little bit of a downpour. It's unlikely but there's going to be some rain before lunchtime, then it will be mainly dry after.

"We've got fresh ground on both tracks and seven yards of fresh ground all the way up the straight and from the five-furlong pole on the round course. We're in a good place and are all good to go."

It is standard to slow at Newcastle for Plate day, while the ground is good to firm at Newmarket, the other track hosting a Premier fixture on Saturday.

Updated at 12.15am

Non-runners

Curragh

1.15

4 Curragh Conjurer (skin allergy)

4.05

3 Soaring Monarch (ground)

11 Letiza (ran yesterday)

13 Bold Approach (going)

Newmarket

1.40

1 Beronia (not eaten up)

4.00

5 Surveyor (going)

4.35

6 Cherry Burton (going)

Updated at 11am

