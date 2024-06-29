'I think 6-1 is a stunning price' - David Jennings answers the burning questions ahead of a busy Saturday

What's the big story?

It all depends whether you're a Geordie or a Paddy. There is the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Handicap (3.10) on Tyneside – the sponsors are no relation by the way – and we have a cracking Cairn Community Games Pretty Polly Stakes (3.30) at the Curragh.

It is comforting to see Sir Mark's reputation still carries plenty of weight as Prescott has the big plunge horse in the Pitmen's Derby in the shape of Trooper Bisdee, who barely beat a horse home on his first three starts but has looked almost unbeatable on his last few outings. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Kieran Shoemark will be hoping for a change of luck in the Curragh feature as he teams up with Emily Upjohn in what promises to be a fascinating battle with Bluestocking.

All in all there are 51 races spread across seven different meetings on either side of the Irish Sea. It's a Saturday to savour. Spend wisely.

Who wins the Northumberland Plate ?

Sorry, Sir Mark, it's Grand Providence for me. He's got the tools to dig out a big handicap at some stage and this might just be it.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

And, what about the Pretty Polly ?

On her day, Emily Upjohn remains the most talented female in training, if you ask me, so how can I desert her now? She must be getting fed up of letting me down at this stage, so it is about time she repaid my faith.

What's the bet of the day?

If the ground is soft for Ascot's big day in October, I've convinced myself Montassib will win the Champions Sprint Stakes.

It's a long time between now and October, though, and William Haggas's former handicapper can claim the Jenningsbet Nun Street Newcastle Open Now Chipchase Stakes (2.04) at Newcastle on the way there.

He won on his debut at the track and his recent York effort, on unsuitably quick ground, can be upgraded. I think 6-1 is a stunning price.

What's the lay of the day?

Jan Brueghel looks skimpy enough at around 5-4 in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai International Stakes (2.55) at the Curragh.

We've seen him only once and he won by a mile, but he's against battle-hardened and quality rivals here. It might be too much too soon.

Finally, is there something at a juicy price somewhere?

Indeed there is – Gordon Bennett in the Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes Handicap (1.45) at the Curragh. Don't even bother looking at his form figures of 00040. Somebody serving a life sentence in prison saw more daylight than he did last time. He's now 11lb lower than his last winning mark and will take some stopping if the gaps open.

Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read this next:

Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's selections for all eight races on ITV on Saturday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.