Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's selections for all eight races on ITV on Saturday

Harry Wilson with his advice for the eight ITV races at Newcastle and Newmarket on Saturday . . .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

1.35 Newcastle

Jenningsbet 200 Shops Nationwide Handicap, 6f

Harry’s tip: City House

Wiltshire could be the potential Group horse here, but he was too disappointing last time to back with any confidence and I'd much rather be with City House, who could yet rate higher on the all-weather. He improved for the drop to 6f in the autumn and made a mockery of his handicap mark at Kempton in October. Two runs at Newmarket since can be forgotten as he hasn't shown the same form on turf and although he was only second last time, he was given plenty to do and made up plenty of ground in the final furlong. He faces older horses for the first time, but he gets plenty of weight and is well drawn in stall 13.

City House 13:35 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

2.04 Newcastle

Jenningsbet Nun Street Newcastle Open Now Chipchase Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry’s tip: Montassib

Kinross is the best horse in the race, but he looks opposable first time up, especially over 6f, and Montassib looks just the right type to take the scalp. He has thrived since dropping to 6f and looked very much like a Group horse when coming from last to first to claim the Cammidge Trophy on his reappearance. He ran well despite the quicker ground in Duke of York last time, and this surface will suit him much better, having won over course and distance before. His trainer William Haggas has won the last two runnings and could land the hat-trick.

Montassib 14:04 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

2.15 Newmarket

Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 6f

Harry’s tip: Santa Savana

Teej A looks solid on the back of her Woodcote success, but I'd be a touch disappointed if one of these didn't improve past her. Ralph Beckett has won two of the last four runnings, so Tales Of The Heart warrants respect, but I loved the way Santa Savana went about winning on her debut at Leicester and she can remain unbeaten. She was strong at the line, which bodes well for the July course, while Rod Millman's only runner in this race in the last five years, Tagline, finished an eyecatching third in 2022. Santa Savana was his first juvenile debut scorer in 11 years and could prove to be one to follow.

Santa Savana 14:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

2.35 Newcastle

Jenningsbet Festival Northumberland Vase Handicap, 2m½f

Harry’s tip: Faylaq

I might come to regret going against Alphonse Le Grande, who has won on the all-weather in Ireland and still looks temptingly treated despite an 8lb rise for winning the Chester Plate comfortably last time, but Faylaq was an unlucky loser in this last year and can't go unbacked off a 6lb lower mark this time round. That was the first time he had tried a trip this far and he stayed well, so it's been no surprise to see him shape like a longer trip has been needed this season, especially when staying-on third over 1m5f after giving many lengths away at the stalls at Hamilton last time. This has clearly been the plan and Paul Mulrennan is a great jockey to have on board.

Faylaq 14:35 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

2.50 Newmarket

JCB Fred Archer Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

Harry’s tip: Crystal Delight

King Of Conquest is the form pick, having gone down by a neck to Middle Earth before winning comfortably at Goodwood last time, but he's a quirky customer and his 3lb penalty could leave him vulnerable. At the prices, I'd rather be with the improving Crystal Delight, who has won two handicaps by a combined ten lengths since joining Harry Eustace, latterly recording a useful RPR of 112 with a subsequent Listed winner in fourth. He looks the most obvious pace angle and could prove hard to peg back.

Crystal Delight 14:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Harry Eustace

3.10 Newcastle

Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Handicap, 2m½f

Harry’s tip: Zealandia

Trooper Bisdee won well last time and could have more to offer under a 5lb penalty, but he hasn't been missed in the market and Zealandia, who has strong form on the all-weather, is a better bet at the prices. He ran into Prydwen, who is now rated 14lb higher after two subsequent wins, on his first all-weather start in Britain before winning over this course and distance from Enemy, who has since taken the Winter Derby Trial and finished second in the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Riyadh. He was a touch disappointing in the Chester Cup, but a 1lb drop puts him just 3lb higher than his last win and a much better performance can be expected returned to Tapeta.

Zealandia 15:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Ian Williams

3.25 Newmarket

Plantation Stud Criterion Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry’s tip: Nostrum

I was at Sandown to see Nostrum make a comfortable winning debut in July 2022, when he gave the distinct impression that he was sure to improve with age, given his huge size. We had to wait a while to see him as a three-year-old but he could hardly have been more impressive in scorching clear for a decisive victory in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at this course last year. He hasn't replicated that since, and was very disappointing on his return at Sandown this year, but the fact he's been gelded suggests connections believe there are more races to be won with him. He's the one with the most scope for improvement in this field and could still prove to be top notch.

Nostrum 15:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

3.40 Newcastle

Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap, 7f

Harry’s tip: Eldrickjones

Eldrickjones has been a big improver since having wind surgery in August and could rate higher still on the all-weather, having performed with credit in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. He caught my eye when pulling away with the well-treated Tropez Power at Southwell in April and was mightily impressive when seeing off Zip by more than three lengths over this course and distance on his next start. He was highly rated as a juvenile and could just be tapping back into that promise now.

Eldrickjones 15:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read our Saturday previews:

2.04 Newcastle: Can Kinross be trusted to be at his Group 1 best on his return in the Chipchase Stakes?

2.20 Curragh: Can impressive Listowel winner American Bar fend off Ballydoyle runners in Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes?

2.55 Curragh: 'If he runs up to his Epsom level he'll run very well' - analysis and quotes for the International Stakes

3.10 Newcastle: 'I'm really hopeful the plan can pay off' - trainers on their Northumberland Plate chances

3.25 Newmarket: 'He should have a live chance at this level' - can Noble Dynasty back up career-best run in Group 3 Criterion Stakes?

3.30 Curragh: Bluestocking faces thrilling clash with Emily Upjohn as she bids for Group 1 breakthrough in British-dominated Pretty Polly

3.40 Newcastle: 'He's always a horse we've thought a little bit of' - who fancies their chances in a competitive event at Newcastle?

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.