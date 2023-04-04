William Hill and the PR disaster that could have profound implications for the gambling industry

Events over the last week have shown the importance of getting your public relations right. The Racehorse Owners Association found that out over the weekend with its 11th-hour communication that the Racecourse Badge Scheme was about to end.

The announcement, 24 hours before the scheme's closure, made it appear that one of the perks of membership of the organisation had been withdrawn and was met with a furious response on social media. It subsequently emerged that complimentary access to racecourses for ROA members had not been withdrawn, although the new system does not seem as comprehensive or simple as its predecessor.

Nevertheless, the affair has given the ROA's leadership's critics some more ammunition, and they have not exactly needed much of an excuse to fling brickbats before.