Which Leopardstown winner does Graeme Rodway think is an awful price for Cheltenham?

“If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.” I live by that saying and I came away with that very impression after Galopin Des Champs, Irish Point and Gaelic Warrior won on Thursday.

Galopin Des Champs sauntered around to win as he liked, but did it tell us anything new about him? I suppose he had questions to answer after two defeats since last season’s Gold Cup, but ultimately he didn’t improve on that performance here.

It might seem a churlish thing to say after a contest that was being billed as the race of the season beforehand, but I don't think he had much to beat. Gerri Colombe has underperformed by a long way. He was only a head in front of Capodanno , rated 9lb his inferior, in a close shave for second.