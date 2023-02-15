What we should learn from the below-par performance of Super Saturday's favourites

A big Saturday has again passed by with a plethora of uncompetitive races featuring short-priced favourites and it was a strange old weekend. Most of the horses everyone thought were going to win got beat and even Jonbon made hard work of it at 1-16.

It’s easy to forget it when you’re studying form, but horses don’t metronomically reproduce their best all of the time and there were clearly some below-par performances on Saturday.

The question is how much, as punters, should we read into these disappointing efforts going forward? For example, is Jonbon now a worse horse than the one who thrashed subsequent Wayward Lad winner Boothill at Sandown 70 days earlier? It’s possible, but not probable.