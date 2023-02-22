Shishkin is back and now it's time for him to cement his legacy as a Cheltenham great

Who says they never come back? Finished, busted flush, past his best – that’s what some people said about Shishkin, but he proved them all wrong with an easy victory in the Ascot Chase on Saturday and it was definitely the highlight of the season so far. What a comeback!

Sloppy jumping and coming off the bridle at early stages in his races had been a problem for Shishkin when he was beaten on his previous two starts, but the writing was on the wall for his rivals on Saturday when he flew the first and took a keen hold on his way to the next.

It was clear early on that the old Shishkin was back, and it was his chief rival Fakir D’Oudairies who put in the slow leaps and didn’t travel. How the tables turned.