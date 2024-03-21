What will Charlie Mann say as yet another Moon Over Miami hits the track?
Yes, it's a good name for a horse, but do we really need another Moon Over Miami?
We have had at least three before and maybe this one's owners, Valmont, are hoping for the same level of success as their three-year-old's predecessors.
The latest Moon Over Miami is a Ralph Beckett-trained son of Sea The Moon who is entered in the 1m2f maiden at Doncaster on Saturday and will be appearing less than three years after an American gelding of the same name, a son of Malibu Moon, came within a neck of landing the Grade 1 Man o’War Stakes at Belmont in 2021 for trainer Bill Mott and jockey Junior Alvarado.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 21 March 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:01, 21 March 2024
- Nigel Tinkler: I don't get all the moaning - I've been going to the Cheltenham Festival for nearly 50 years and it's still brilliant
- Cheltenham headlines belong to the winners but festival a reminder that there is honour in defeat
- British-based owners who choose Willie Mullins are getting much more than a world-class trainer for their money
- Why Stratford racecourse is the perfect place to start your Cheltenham Festival week
- Brilliant Mark Bradstock seized his moment - how many trainers would be brave enough to go the Coneygree route today?
- Nigel Tinkler: I don't get all the moaning - I've been going to the Cheltenham Festival for nearly 50 years and it's still brilliant
- Cheltenham headlines belong to the winners but festival a reminder that there is honour in defeat
- British-based owners who choose Willie Mullins are getting much more than a world-class trainer for their money
- Why Stratford racecourse is the perfect place to start your Cheltenham Festival week
- Brilliant Mark Bradstock seized his moment - how many trainers would be brave enough to go the Coneygree route today?