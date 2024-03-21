What will Charlie Mann say as yet another Moon Over Miami hits the track?

Yes, it's a good name for a horse, but do we really need another Moon Over Miami?

We have had at least three before and maybe this one's owners, Valmont, are hoping for the same level of success as their three-year-old's predecessors.

The latest Moon Over Miami is a Ralph Beckett-trained son of Sea The Moon who is entered in the 1m2f maiden at Doncaster on Saturday and will be appearing less than three years after an American gelding of the same name, a son of Malibu Moon, came within a neck of landing the Grade 1 Man o’War Stakes at Belmont in 2021 for trainer Bill Mott and jockey Junior Alvarado.