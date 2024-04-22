Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Healthy variety in early stages of Flat season - and proof that lower-quality races belong on big racedays

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
John Nallen: "One real one has to carry seven or eight of them because half of them will be write-offs. You need the numbers."
John Nallen: a leading producer of jumpers and also among the winners on the FlatCredit: Patrick McCann

Early this month, on a Sunday card at Leopardstown, two trainers celebrated a first winner. It was a big day for Charles Weld, from Newbridge in Kildare, and for Don Browne, based at Carrigtwohill in Cork.

At a time when big-stable domination is a pervasive theme in any conversation about the state of Irish racing, it's comforting to see new faces on the Flat scene. The fact that Weld and Browne got off the mark with handicap winners on a Classic trials day at a premier track also provides broader reassurance that the current Flat schedule offers an appropriate range of opportunities across the spectrum. 

Weld's opening winner Morse was in a handicap in the 50-85 category, while Browne's Speckled Meadow took a contest in the 47-70 division. Not everyone favours handicaps in the lower ranges forming part of the programme at major venues. However, these races are typically well supported and offer a chance for a wide range of stables to be involved on a day of significant action.

