What can racing do to attract a younger crowd? A leading social media influencer comes up with some answers

Racing looks to have a real challenge on its hands to attract new, and younger, supporters, so who best to take advice from than social media influencers, the people with a finger on the pulse of life in 2024.

If you are not aware, these are individuals who have reached celebrity status from their own social media following by producing a unique style of content. When you consider they are competing with marketing departments from multi-million-pound companies, they are clearly doing something right.

Sadly, success seems to bring with it a sense of entitlement as all but one of the near 25 I contacted refused, ignored or required funding for their expertise. The one good egg among them is football influencer and content creator Harry Ross-Hughes, better known as HRH on TikTok who has amassed more than 20 million likes. That sort of figure does not happen without a clear understanding of what works and, in Ross-Hughes's case, what's funny. Fortunately, he likes racing too.