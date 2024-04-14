The Grand National has changed for the better - and how anyone can moan about Saturday’s race is beyond me
A phone call from home reinforced everything I thought about the 176th Randox Grand National.
The long drive south began at 8pm. As in every other year, my husband told me to pop into a services for food before favoured places closed and, while doing so, sought to dissuade me of my rather silly conviction that when seeking to carry out a one-stop strategy, that stop does not necessarily have to come beyond the journey's halfway point.
Without seeking to devalue his good advice, it was the very first thing he said that made the biggest impact.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 14 April 2024inLee Mottershead
Last updated 14:00, 14 April 2024
- Racing has been bold, brave and confident - the big worry for the sport is the rest is politics
- Santander told a customer his gambling was 'high' - it's no wonder that customer was left fuming
- 'We’re already in a big mess’ - Cheltenham is haemorrhaging spectators and that could have very costly consequences
- Punters are being hit by double blow of checks and restrictions
- Affordability debate highlights support in parliament for racing's cause - now the government must finally start to listen
- Racing has been bold, brave and confident - the big worry for the sport is the rest is politics
- Santander told a customer his gambling was 'high' - it's no wonder that customer was left fuming
- 'We’re already in a big mess’ - Cheltenham is haemorrhaging spectators and that could have very costly consequences
- Punters are being hit by double blow of checks and restrictions
- Affordability debate highlights support in parliament for racing's cause - now the government must finally start to listen