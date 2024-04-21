Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
14:05 TramoreHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
14:05 TramoreHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

The numbers that tell a powerful story about British prize-money - and they might come as a surprise

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Hamish: was a smart winner of the Ormonde Stakes at Chester last week
Hamish wins the 2023 Ormonde Stakes - this year's race is up in value to £140,000Credit: Edward Whitaker

How could anyone not love Hamish? As it turns out, the answer might be quite easily, given he has habitually sought to commit grievous bodily harm on well-intentioned humans, chief among them Maureen Haggas.

Yet she forgives and adores him, which is in large part because Hamish is anything but bland or boring. He is also a supremely consistent, courageous and productive racehorse.

Success in Saturday's Dubai Duty Free-sponsored John Porter Stakes further increased Hamish's remarkable Group 3 haul. The eight-year-old has now won eight times at Group 3 level. Indeed, there has been only a single occasion when he has turned up in a Group 3 and not won – and even then he was beaten just a head at Newbury, a track he apparently hates, which makes his latest victory all the more laudable.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 21 April 2024inLee Mottershead

Last updated 14:00, 21 April 2024

iconCopy
more inLee Mottershead
more inLee Mottershead