The numbers that tell a powerful story about British prize-money - and they might come as a surprise
How could anyone not love Hamish? As it turns out, the answer might be quite easily, given he has habitually sought to commit grievous bodily harm on well-intentioned humans, chief among them Maureen Haggas.
Yet she forgives and adores him, which is in large part because Hamish is anything but bland or boring. He is also a supremely consistent, courageous and productive racehorse.
Success in Saturday's Dubai Duty Free-sponsored John Porter Stakes further increased Hamish's remarkable Group 3 haul. The eight-year-old has now won eight times at Group 3 level. Indeed, there has been only a single occasion when he has turned up in a Group 3 and not won – and even then he was beaten just a head at Newbury, a track he apparently hates, which makes his latest victory all the more laudable.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 21 April 2024inLee Mottershead
Last updated 14:00, 21 April 2024
- The Grand National has changed for the better - and how anyone can moan about Saturday’s race is beyond me
- Racing has been bold, brave and confident - the big worry for the sport is the rest is politics
- Santander told a customer his gambling was 'high' - it's no wonder that customer was left fuming
- 'We’re already in a big mess’ - Cheltenham is haemorrhaging spectators and that could have very costly consequences
- Punters are being hit by double blow of checks and restrictions
- The Grand National has changed for the better - and how anyone can moan about Saturday’s race is beyond me
- Racing has been bold, brave and confident - the big worry for the sport is the rest is politics
- Santander told a customer his gambling was 'high' - it's no wonder that customer was left fuming
- 'We’re already in a big mess’ - Cheltenham is haemorrhaging spectators and that could have very costly consequences
- Punters are being hit by double blow of checks and restrictions