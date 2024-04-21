The numbers that tell a powerful story about British prize-money - and they might come as a surprise

How could anyone not love Hamish? As it turns out, the answer might be quite easily, given he has habitually sought to commit grievous bodily harm on well-intentioned humans, chief among them Maureen Haggas.

Yet she forgives and adores him, which is in large part because Hamish is anything but bland or boring. He is also a supremely consistent, courageous and productive racehorse.

Success in Saturday's Dubai Duty Free-sponsored John Porter Stakes further increased Hamish's remarkable Group 3 haul. The eight-year-old has now won eight times at Group 3 level. Indeed, there has been only a single occasion when he has turned up in a Group 3 and not won – and even then he was beaten just a head at Newbury, a track he apparently hates, which makes his latest victory all the more laudable.