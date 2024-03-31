Santander told a customer his gambling was 'high' - it's no wonder that customer was left fuming
One thing leads to another. If you repeatedly keep pumping out the same message or mantra, no matter how flawed, people will often believe you. That, in part, explains why our freedom to bet is being challenged and British racing faces a precarious financial future.
Almost two and a half years have passed since I penned a special report that ran under an intentionally powerful headline, 'The Plot Against Gambling'. The article set out to show how a coalition of unlikely bedfellows, incorporating politicians, media outlets, health professionals, academics, regulators and clerics, were setting out to change gambling forever. Following the recent revelation that online betting turnover on racing fell by the equivalent of £1.75 billion in the last financial year, thus costing the sport tens of millions of pounds, it appears the coalition is doing rather well.
That November 2021 Sunday Big Read began with a sadly all-too-true tale from the House of Lords where Lord Brown of Eaton-under-Heywood, a former law lord and justice of the Supreme Court, stood up during a second reading debate on the Coroners (Determination of Suicide) Bill and admitted having "very little expertise about gambling", but then said: "I recognise that gambling is a huge attraction to some – a craving, an addiction and, in truth, a cancer in our society today."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 31 March 2024inLee Mottershead
Last updated 14:00, 31 March 2024
- 'We’re already in a big mess’ - Cheltenham is haemorrhaging spectators and that could have very costly consequences
- Punters are being hit by double blow of checks and restrictions
- Affordability debate highlights support in parliament for racing's cause - now the government must finally start to listen
- 'The last man standing wins' - Harry Fry and Aidan Coleman believe British jump racing has a big problem
- ‘Pathetic’ restrictions on punters are doing massive damage to racing - and the sport’s leaders are complicit
- 'We’re already in a big mess’ - Cheltenham is haemorrhaging spectators and that could have very costly consequences
- Punters are being hit by double blow of checks and restrictions
- Affordability debate highlights support in parliament for racing's cause - now the government must finally start to listen
- 'The last man standing wins' - Harry Fry and Aidan Coleman believe British jump racing has a big problem
- ‘Pathetic’ restrictions on punters are doing massive damage to racing - and the sport’s leaders are complicit