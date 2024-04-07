Racing has been bold, brave and confident - the big worry for the sport is the rest is politics

Before we go any further, let it be stated here that this column will build to a positive message. That said, forgive me for pointing out there are clear parallels between the Grand National and affordability checks.

It's all about control, or rather the lack of it.

British racing is forfeiting tens of millions of pounds due to decisions taken elsewhere. The sport's leaders and supporters have worked hard to persuade the government that affordability checks are bad policy, in that they are causing enormous unintended damage and have little prospect of achieving their objectives. The lobbying continues but, ultimately, lobbying is all that can be done. Racing's problem is that the power to change things rests with others.