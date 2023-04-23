We should want to make British racing's shop window the best it can be - but not at any cost
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
The blueprint for the 2024 fixture list would inevitably damage attendances at some smaller tracksCredit: John Grossick
Racing's leaders need to be mindful of the law of unintended consequences.
Momentum has built up around the concept of 'premierisation'. The sport's commercial committee will soon present the BHA board with a 2024 fixture list outline that seeks to shine a brighter spotlight on Britain's prime Saturday afternoon cards, while at the same time significantly boosting betting turnover.
The motives behind the plan are understandable and laudable. It is, however, inevitable that some of the repercussions would be extremely damaging.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 23 April 2023Last updated 14:00, 23 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement