We should want to make British racing's shop window the best it can be - but not at any cost

Racing's leaders need to be mindful of the law of unintended consequences.

Momentum has built up around the concept of 'premierisation'. The sport's commercial committee will soon present the BHA board with a 2024 fixture list outline that seeks to shine a brighter spotlight on Britain's prime Saturday afternoon cards, while at the same time significantly boosting betting turnover.

The motives behind the plan are understandable and laudable. It is, however, inevitable that some of the repercussions would be extremely damaging.