OpinionLee Mottershead
We should want to make British racing's shop window the best it can be - but not at any cost

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Musselburgh (pictured) and Bangor joint recipients of the ROA Gold Standard Small Racecourse of the Year award
The blueprint for the 2024 fixture list would inevitably damage attendances at some smaller tracksCredit: John Grossick

Racing's leaders need to be mindful of the law of unintended consequences.

Momentum has built up around the concept of 'premierisation'. The sport's commercial committee will soon present the BHA board with a 2024 fixture list outline that seeks to shine a brighter spotlight on Britain's prime Saturday afternoon cards, while at the same time significantly boosting betting turnover. 

The motives behind the plan are understandable and laudable. It is, however, inevitable that some of the repercussions would be extremely damaging.

Published on 23 April 2023Last updated 14:00, 23 April 2023
