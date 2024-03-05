Tracey Crouch: I might be stepping down as an MP but I'll be carrying on my work to improve welfare in racing
Britain is a nation of animal lovers. If I ever need reminding of this, I only have to look at my inbox. As MP for Chatham and Aylesford, of all the emails I get from my constituents, those about animal welfare and the environment absolutely dominate.
Younger people especially are more aware of animal welfare and the environment in general. They have higher expectations and want to know those expectations are being met. If racing is to have a healthy, long-term sustainable future, it needs to be something the next generation can fully support.
That’s why the work of the Horse Welfare Board, and the industry’s A Life Well Lived strategy, is so important to the future of the sport. Racing has a social licence but that is something it could quite easily lose if it doesn’t take the issue of equine welfare seriously.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 March 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:00, 5 March 2024
- Then and now: Cheltenham Festival changes in my working life make it barely recognisable
- What makes Cheltenham such a life-affirming experience? It's definitely not the 'Balearic beats'
- Cheltenham Festival memories can last a lifetime - just ask one long-suffering Harchibald backer
- Racing cannot dismiss Milton Harris as one bad egg - there’s a lot of work to do to clean up the sport
- It's not just Kenny Dalglish looking for a tip - Liverpool legends' National connections could be crucial for race's future
- Then and now: Cheltenham Festival changes in my working life make it barely recognisable
- What makes Cheltenham such a life-affirming experience? It's definitely not the 'Balearic beats'
- Cheltenham Festival memories can last a lifetime - just ask one long-suffering Harchibald backer
- Racing cannot dismiss Milton Harris as one bad egg - there’s a lot of work to do to clean up the sport
- It's not just Kenny Dalglish looking for a tip - Liverpool legends' National connections could be crucial for race's future