Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race34 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race34 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionTom Segal
premium

Tom Segal on why the Willie Mullins domination is slowly eroding the competitive foundations of racing

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Williamhill logoBet365 logoPaddypower logoTote logoCoral logoBetfair logoSkybet logoLadbrokes logo
Betfair logoWilliamhill logoCoral logoSkybet logoLadbrokes logoBet365 logoPaddypower logo
Chevron down

For about a decade our family used to go to north Devon for a week away every year. We stopped going when the kids got too old and found walking on the beach far too boring, but before we did I will never forget the Dutch pancake seller on the beachfront telling us in no uncertain terms that the whole north Devon economy was dying.

He thought the reason was because all the houses were being bought up by wealthy people who spent at most a couple of weeks in them a year and as a result the local economy was unsustainable. I'm no economist and there are surely many more issues than that, but there's no doubt that small business get swallowed up by the big fish all the time and we surely have to be careful that racing doesn't go the same way.

Last week Willie Mullins had runners in eight Graded races and won seven of them, with six other horses placed in the same races. At Cheltenham he won the Cotswold Chase with Capodanno, who was beaten out of sight by his best staying chaser, while Lossiemouth would surely be second favourite for the Champion Hurdle if she was to run there but won't because Mullins has two others in the race. If that isn't an example of what the Devon pancake seller was trying to tell me, then nothing is.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 31 January 2024inTom Segal

Last updated 10:00, 31 January 2024

iconCopy
more inTom Segal
more inBetting offers
more inTom Segal
more inBetting offers