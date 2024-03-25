Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
14:20 ExeterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
14:20 ExeterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Three-time champ Silvestre De Sousa looks sharp and hungry as he bids to return to the top in Britain

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Silvestre de Sousa: "I believe and hope they haven't lost faith in me"
Silvestre de Sousa: three-time champion jockey is happy to be back in BritainCredit: Edward Whitaker

Beware the top-class jockey with a point to prove. Three-time British champion Silvestre de Sousa has been kicking his heels for the best part of a year but showed his hunger to attack the Flat season on Saturday.

Winning the first race on turf at Doncaster on the impressive Charyn might not have been the most arduous task, but it set the tone and De Sousa made it clear in his post-race comments that he was delighted to be back, proclaiming he loved British racing and its people.

De Sousa is looking to start afresh after his stint in Hong Kong ended in regrettable fashion with the serving of a ten-month ban for breaching betting rules by facilitating fellow Brazilian jockey Vagner Borges in placing a bet on his mount at Happy Valley. It was an indefensible act, for all that it was out of character.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 25 March 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:02, 25 March 2024

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View