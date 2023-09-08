Racing Post logo
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

This is the best bunch of Ballydoyle juveniles for 22 years and maybe even the best of all time - just ask Seamie!

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
City Of Troy: put in the juvenile performance of the season so far in the Superlative Stakes
City Of Troy: RPR of 117 for winning the Superlative Stakes and due to run on Sunday in the National StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

Seamie Heffernan's words have always intrigued me. You never know whether he is telling the truth or simply has his tongue firmly embedded in his cheek. The other day I asked him a question which, if truth be told, I didn't think he would answer and I certainly didn't expect the one I got.

"Tell me this, Seamie, if City Of Troy, Henry Longfellow, Diego Velazquez and River Tiber all rocked up to next year's 2,000 Guineas in the form of their life and you had the choice, which one would you ride?"

"None of them," he replied, quick as a flash. "The best of the lot hasn't run yet."

Published on 8 September 2023Last updated 14:14, 8 September 2023
