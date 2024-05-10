Shame on all of us for not making a bigger deal out of the Kennedy v Townend epic title race

Aurelien Lemaitre went about a fortnight too soon on Ramatuelle in last Sunday's 1,000 Guineas. Had he sat on his hands for a little longer, the first fillies' Classic of the campaign would surely have been on its way to France.

But that notable rush of blood wasn't even the worst piece of ill-judged premature excitement last weekend. That occurred at Punchestown on Saturday when the awards ceremony for the jumps season in Ireland took place after the third race. What's unusual about that? Well, normally nothing, but this season the most prestigious award of the whole lot – that of champion jockey – was still up for grabs at the time.

Can you imagine Jimmy Kimmel on the stage of Hollywood's Dolby Theatre telling everyone the Academy award for Best Picture won't be handed out during the Oscars ceremony as the votes had not been fully counted yet, so either Oppenheimer or American Fiction could still win?