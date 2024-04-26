Racing Post logo
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

A 5-1 shot who should be odds-on - and you'll agree with me once you've read this

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Willie Mullins celebrates his 100th festival victory after Jasmin De Vaux's win in the Champion Bumper
Willie Mullins: 5-1 to win next season's British trainers' championship and I think that's outrageous valueCredit: Edward Whitaker

An email came through just before noon on Thursday with the subject line: Willie Mullins 5-1 to win 2024-25 UK Trainers' Championship.

It was from William Hill and must have been a misprint. Surely the one that came after the five was supposed to be a two, or most likely a four, maybe even a six. It was an easy slip of the finger – I'm as big a culprit as anybody with my porky pinkies. Either that or there was some catch involved. Max stake a fiver; new customers only; applies only to those whose accounts are registered in Timbuktu. That kind of thing.

Anyway, I clicked into the body of the email to see why it was too good to be true and it turns out there were no terms and conditions. Nor was it a typo. It was exactly what it said on the tin. The maestro can be backed at 5-1 to go back to back. Holy God.

Published on 26 April 2024

Last updated 14:00, 26 April 2024

iconCopy
