A 5-1 shot who should be odds-on - and you'll agree with me once you've read this
An email came through just before noon on Thursday with the subject line: Willie Mullins 5-1 to win 2024-25 UK Trainers' Championship.
It was from William Hill and must have been a misprint. Surely the one that came after the five was supposed to be a two, or most likely a four, maybe even a six. It was an easy slip of the finger – I'm as big a culprit as anybody with my porky pinkies. Either that or there was some catch involved. Max stake a fiver; new customers only; applies only to those whose accounts are registered in Timbuktu. That kind of thing.
Anyway, I clicked into the body of the email to see why it was too good to be true and it turns out there were no terms and conditions. Nor was it a typo. It was exactly what it said on the tin. The maestro can be backed at 5-1 to go back to back. Holy God.
Published on 26 April 2024inDavid Jennings
Last updated 14:00, 26 April 2024
- From the Grand National that didn't impress me to the trainer who impressed me more than any other in my career
- Gordon Elliott is listening to his inner Einstein as A-listers are Aintree bound, so what on earth will Punchestown be like?
- British trainers deserve a kick up the arse for missing the Irish Grand National
- It has to be Langer Dan for best villain - but who else gets a gong at my 2024 Cheltenham Festival Academy Awards?
- I've been all over the preview circuit - and I'm yet to find a single person who doesn't think this horse will win
