A 5-1 shot who should be odds-on - and you'll agree with me once you've read this

An email came through just before noon on Thursday with the subject line: Willie Mullins 5-1 to win 2024-25 UK Trainers' Championship.

It was from William Hill and must have been a misprint. Surely the one that came after the five was supposed to be a two, or most likely a four, maybe even a six. It was an easy slip of the finger – I'm as big a culprit as anybody with my porky pinkies. Either that or there was some catch involved. Max stake a fiver; new customers only; applies only to those whose accounts are registered in Timbuktu. That kind of thing.

Anyway, I clicked into the body of the email to see why it was too good to be true and it turns out there were no terms and conditions. Nor was it a typo. It was exactly what it said on the tin. The maestro can be backed at 5-1 to go back to back. Holy God.