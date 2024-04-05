Gordon Elliott is listening to his inner Einstein as A-listers are Aintree bound, so what on earth will Punchestown be like?

The definition of insanity, according to Einstein, is backing Ahoy Senor in the Ryanair Chase and not expecting him to headbutt a fence. Okay, not quite, but only because astute Albert was around in 1924 rather than 2024. How in the name of bejesus did I fall into that trap yet again this year? Bless me father for I have sinned, I shall say three Hail Marys and I promise never to write those two words on a docket again.

Anyway, Einstein's more broad definition of insanity, as you are probably aware, is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, and the fact that top trainers in Ireland are now following that logic spells danger for Irish jump racing going forward.

For the Dublin Racing Festival and the five-day pageant at Punchestown to truly prosper, we really need Gordon Elliott to aim all his best horses at both meetings, just like Willie Mullins does. We need the third part of the trilogy between Galopin Des Champs and Gerri Colombe in the Punchestown Gold Cup later this month; we need Found A Fifty renewing rivalry with Gaelic Warrior; we need Firefox in one of the novice hurdles; we need Irish Point there; we need them all.