There's value to be found at the Dublin Racing Festival despite the might of Mullins - so here's my Leopardstown Lucky 15
Once in a blue moon this space intrudes on the territory so fiercely guarded by the knights of the tipping realm and, with Willie Mullins seemingly destined to exert all his inordinate might on the Dublin Racing Festival again, now might be an opportune time to pull the boots back on. We can set the world to rights next week.
A year ago, Mullins farmed an unprecedented eight wins at the two-day €2 million gala. With a record 40 victories to his name in January, he is doubtless poised to blow the opposition out of the water at Leopardstown once more, and such is the indomitable, relentless nature of his juggernaut right now that he has probably intimidated many into submission ahead of the event.
In 2023, Honeysuckle's gallant Irish swansong behind State Man in the Champion Hurdle provided an unlikely emotive storyline. You never quite know where the crowd-pleasing moments are going to emerge from, so don't be lulled into thinking the script is predetermined.
Published on 31 January 2024inRichard Forristal
Last updated 14:00, 31 January 2024
