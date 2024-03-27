Bobbyjo stopped Ireland going 25 years without a Grand National winner - what an incredible difference now

It's hard to credit that 25 years have passed since Paul Carberry's daring dart around the inside of Aintree's fearsome old Grand National course to seize a famous victory on Bobbyjo .

Epochal might be the best word for that moment. There has been much naval-gazing and brain-racking over the pervasive Irish influence at the Cheltenham Festival, but the National has arguably illustrated the remarkable flip-flopping of Anglo-Irish fortunes on the jumps scene in an even more stark sense.

When Tommy Carberry sent Bobbyjo across to Liverpool in 1999, all of 24 years had passed since he rode L'Escargot to victory for his father-in-law Dan Moore. Irish-based horses just couldn't compete. They had won Champion Hurdles and Gold Cups in the interim but the National was a complete shut-out.

There hadn't been one to finish in the first three since Laura's Beau finished third behind Party Politics for Frank Berry and Conor O'Dywer in JP McManus's colours in 1992. Imagine – seven years without an Irish runner getting placed.

If we extend the each-way terms we can factor in Ebony Jane's fourth in 1994, Three Brownies' sixth under Carberry at 100-1 in 1996 or Gimme Five's fifth in 1998, but we would be reaching a bit.

In 1999, only one other Irish-trained horse lined up for the great race, John Queally's Merry People. When Bobbyjo triumphed in the Irish National 12 months earlier, four British runners took part, and that constituted a small delegation.

Mudahim was one of eight runners from across the Irish Sea when he eked out a famously narrow success for Jenny Pitman at Fairyhouse in 1997, Jason Titley thwarting Franny Woods's bid for three wins in four years on Ample Speedy by a flared nostril. Most, including Titley, thought Woods had prevailed but the photo proved otherwise.

Back in fourth under Charlie Swan, a couple of lengths behind the Gordon Richards-trained favourite The Grey Monk, was Ted Walsh's six-year-old novice Papillon. The following year he ran into Bobbyjo back at Fairyhouse and the two of them put daylight between themselves and British raiders Call It A Day and Full Of Oats. The gap has been widening ever since.

In both 1999 and 2000, I was in the weighing room at Aintree when Carberry and Ruby Walsh returned triumphant. By then, I was immersed in the British scene. Unlike at Cheltenham, or anywhere else I can think of, many of the Irish-based riders who came over used to sit in a separate offshoot of the changing room at Aintree. It was to do with the positioning of Pat Taylor's valeting team, but it made for a hint of the noisy neighbours about things when they started to upset the applecart.

Two in two years: Ruby Walsh salutes the crowd as Papillon follows up Bobbyjo's triumph in the 2000 Grand National Credit: Edward Whitaker

The celebrations were raucous, epitomised by Carberry hanging from the rafters of the iconic winner's enclosure before executing a few similar stunts in the Adelphi Hotel later. Everyone recognised and appreciated how historic that success was and behaved accordingly. Irish horses would take out four more Nationals between 2003 and 2007, by which time the archaic old weighing room and winner's enclosure had been lost.

Lucinda Russell has led the current resistance. Since 2016, she is the only one who has disrupted the National exodus with One For Arthur in 2017 and Corach Rambler 12 months ago, and now we're looking at a very real scenario that might leave less than a handful of British runners, not through a lack of appetite but simply due to a startling dearth of adequate quality.

It's quite an incredible transformation. Bobbyjo was the first of 11 Irish-trained winners in a quarter of a century, yet you would have to go back 110 years to encompass the previous 11.

Yes, on April 14 there will be plenty frustrated by the large numbers of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott, but a berth in the line-up ultimately comes down to ratings and right now the British trainers simply do not have the depth of high-quality horses to run in the race.

The curious thing is that no horses from across the water have been given an entry in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National , which is a wide-open €500,000 contest that is unlikely to fill. It's a bit strange none of those on the brink for Aintree has the option of running there as it is a race that hasn't yet been subject to wholesale domination by the superpower stables. Maybe that is about to change, but Monday's race looks a level significantly below Aintree's in terms of class.

It's a tired old refrain at this stage but Sophie Leech showed how to do it when plundering a big pot with Madara at the Dublin Racing Festival, and those who have crossed the Irish Sea have always done well at Fairyhouse, snaring the National four times in the last 20 years.

Amid all the sniping that has gone from some corners in the wake of the Cheltenham Festival, the irony often lost is that Irish support and passion for the Cotswolds gala did so much to bolster the event, and the same is true of Aintree.

Clearly, the authorities' conscious decision to lure a better-quality animal into the National was also hugely significant, but the 2000 National that was won by Papillon was the first to feature the maximum 40 runners since 1992. Whereas only two travelled from Irish shores in 1999, when there were just 32 runners, in 2000 five made the journey. Overseas interest certainly hasn't waned since and a clean sweep of the places is not unusual these days.

There is a fair chance of a similar greenwash come April 13, but in the meantime attention turns to Fairyhouse.

No-one asked, but at this stage Good Time Jonny appeals as the one to keep on your side for Tony Martin, who is nearly as good as Dan Skelton at laying one out for a big handicap. A ready winner of last year's Pertemps off a mark of 142, Good Time Jonny gets in at Fairyhouse off 132 for 9st 13lb, and a light weight could prove key in what will surely be bottomless conditions. Odds of up to 20-1 are just what the doctor ordered. Happy Easter.

