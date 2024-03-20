Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
14:15 HaydockHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
14:15 HaydockHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival must finally be a catalyst for change - and here's what the new programme should look like

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
Both on-course bookmakers and some betting firms reported turnover to be down at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
A busy scene from Cheltenham last week - but the atmosphere was eerily subdued at times and officials need to revamp the programmeCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Last week's worryingly subdued Cheltenham Festival might finally be the catalyst for change required to save what used to be such a sacred institution. At least we hope it might be. 

For years now, those of us who have been calling for an overhaul of a programme that has drastically diluted exactly what it was that made the week so singular have been met with plenty of hostility. Many refused to acknowledge how the product was disintegrating before our eyes. 

In this space two years ago, after record crowds of 280,267 poured into Cheltenham, I compared the festival's ailing status to the demise of Manchester United. Under the Glazers' regime, defined by the bottom line, the club took its eyes off what mattered most and the team lost its identity. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 March 2024inRichard Forristal

Last updated 14:06, 20 March 2024

iconCopy
more inRichard Forristal
more inRichard Forristal