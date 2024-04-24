The ultimate disaster for Irish racing is closer to becoming reality - so how on earth will the sport stay on our screens?
James Browne, junior minister in the Department of Justice, might perform a volte face on Wednesday evening and introduce an amendment to section 141 of the Gambling Bill that legislates for a watershed ban on gambling advertising.
Then again, he might not. Okay, we all know he won't, and Horse Racing Ireland's chief executive Suzanne Eade conceded as much in these pages on Tuesday ahead of Browne proposing various cabinet-approved amendments to the Dail.
Browne's position has been trenchant for a long time now and his dismissal of racing's concerns in relation to the knock-on effect of section 141 has been alarming. At the end of last year, in an interview with one of the tabloids, he compared the broadcast of Irish racing to that of low-key GAA games and stated that the thoroughbred industry was too reliant on bookmaker support. That failure to acknowledge or understand the difference between the output of a racing industry holding a media rights deal worth around €47 million a year and "junior football and hurling matches" betrays a deeply concerning ignorance of the reality of the situation.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 24 April 2024inRichard Forristal
Last updated 14:00, 24 April 2024
- Why is racing congratulating itself over the National? The truth is we've put the sport on a slippery slope
- We’re set for a properly gruelling Grand National - and racing shouldn’t be afraid of that
- Bobbyjo stopped Ireland going 25 years without a Grand National winner - what an incredible difference now
- The 2024 Cheltenham Festival must finally be a catalyst for change - and here's what the new programme should look like
- Cheltenham should be the best taking on the best - but you won't be able to swing a cat next week without hitting an odds-on shot
- Why is racing congratulating itself over the National? The truth is we've put the sport on a slippery slope
- We’re set for a properly gruelling Grand National - and racing shouldn’t be afraid of that
- Bobbyjo stopped Ireland going 25 years without a Grand National winner - what an incredible difference now
- The 2024 Cheltenham Festival must finally be a catalyst for change - and here's what the new programme should look like
- Cheltenham should be the best taking on the best - but you won't be able to swing a cat next week without hitting an odds-on shot