OpinionRichard Forrsital
The IHRB is judged on deeds not words - and 2023 has been a shambles

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
IHRB involved in a battle for credibility
The IHRB headquarters at the CurraghCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Four years ago, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board published a strategic plan that placed integrity at the heart of its objectives in the period up to the end of 2023. 

Last week, the IHRB dusted off that issue and published an updated strategic plan that had, well, integrity at the heart of its objectives up to the end of 2027.  

When the body charged specifically with upholding the integrity of the industry is publishing shiny brochures stating it is going to uphold the integrity of the industry, we're straying pretty close to unintentional satire.  

Published on 20 December 2023inRichard Forristal

Last updated 14:20, 20 December 2023

