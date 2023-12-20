OpinionRichard Forrsital
premium
The IHRB is judged on deeds not words - and 2023 has been a shambles
The IHRB headquarters at the CurraghCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Four years ago, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board published a strategic plan that placed integrity at the heart of its objectives in the period up to the end of 2023.
Last week, the IHRB dusted off that issue and published an updated strategic plan that had, well, integrity at the heart of its objectives up to the end of 2027.
When the body charged specifically with upholding the integrity of the industry is publishing shiny brochures stating it is going to uphold the integrity of the industry, we're straying pretty close to unintentional satire.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inRichard Forristal
- Fairyhouse's big weekend shows that 'festivalisation' clearly works - if you have the horses and a coherent strategy
- Matches, walkovers, uncompetitive Grade 1s and concentrated power - jump racing is back and it might get worse
- A plan hatched in a creche by hyperactive five-year-olds - new-look Saturdays in Ireland could be a total mess
- Irish racing insisted Jim Bolger was wrong on doping - but scandals like Flemensface make it hard to defend
- Shades of Dancing Brave about Arc hero Ace Impact but after just two Group 1s we're left wanting more
more inRichard Forristal
- Fairyhouse's big weekend shows that 'festivalisation' clearly works - if you have the horses and a coherent strategy
- Matches, walkovers, uncompetitive Grade 1s and concentrated power - jump racing is back and it might get worse
- A plan hatched in a creche by hyperactive five-year-olds - new-look Saturdays in Ireland could be a total mess
- Irish racing insisted Jim Bolger was wrong on doping - but scandals like Flemensface make it hard to defend
- Shades of Dancing Brave about Arc hero Ace Impact but after just two Group 1s we're left wanting more