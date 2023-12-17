The freak is becoming frequent so let's consider a change to the Fighting Fifth Hurdle

When you reach a certain age, it is strange how often you find yourself thinking they did things better in the olden days. It is just as striking that those olden days tend to coincide with the time you were young and just getting interested in things.

But this is not (just) a pining for a lost youth. Rather, it is a practical suggestion inspired by the non-appearance of Constitution Hill over the last fortnight.

Nicky Henderson elected to pull the brilliant two-miler out of the rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown last Saturday week because he did not want to run him on testing ground with the Christmas Hurdle just 17 days away.