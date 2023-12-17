The freak is becoming frequent so let's consider a change to the Fighting Fifth Hurdle
When you reach a certain age, it is strange how often you find yourself thinking they did things better in the olden days. It is just as striking that those olden days tend to coincide with the time you were young and just getting interested in things.
But this is not (just) a pining for a lost youth. Rather, it is a practical suggestion inspired by the non-appearance of Constitution Hill over the last fortnight.
Nicky Henderson elected to pull the brilliant two-miler out of the rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown last Saturday week because he did not want to run him on testing ground with the Christmas Hurdle just 17 days away.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Plenty of Christmas spirit needed to help racing's factions sing from same hymn sheet
- Seconditis: the record-holder who was runner-up 34 times - and the current star who could take his 'crown'
- Neville Callaghan, Michael Tabor and the one that got away - taking a pile of cash with it
- Chambard deserves a National spot after Becher triumph - surely it's time to embrace 'win and you're in'
- I'm bored of poor Grade 2 races - another area where British jump racing can learn from Ireland
- Plenty of Christmas spirit needed to help racing's factions sing from same hymn sheet
- Seconditis: the record-holder who was runner-up 34 times - and the current star who could take his 'crown'
- Neville Callaghan, Michael Tabor and the one that got away - taking a pile of cash with it
- Chambard deserves a National spot after Becher triumph - surely it's time to embrace 'win and you're in'
- I'm bored of poor Grade 2 races - another area where British jump racing can learn from Ireland