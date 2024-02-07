The Dublin Racing Festival was a depressing spectacle for all bar team Mullins
One of the most mystifying aspects of the human race to me is that most people seem to like the comfort of doing what everyone else does. How come when the sun comes out everyone wants to sunbathe on a crowded beach? That’s my idea of hell.
How come everyone seems to want a 4x4 car these days, when they are impossible to park and can’t get through tight gaps on crowded roads? And how come every rich jumps owner wants to have a horse with Willie Mullins when, more often than finding a superstar, you are going to bump into all the best horses and have all hope extinguished by getting battered by another from the same yard?
I simply don’t get it and I never will. It’s as though all the rich owners think he’s splitting the atom and doing something totally different to everyone else, when there is loads of evidence to suggest there are plenty of trainers who would be capable of achieving the same results with the same horses.
