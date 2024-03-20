Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race36 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race36 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

The Cheltenham Festival is going through a down period, but here's one to be taken seriously for next year's Gold Cup

Tom SegalTipster

There can be little doubt that the Cheltenham Festival is going through a down period. It doesn't seem to be as fun as it used to be and any hope that the smaller stables had of competing with the big guns seems to have all but expired. 

Things can turn around quickly – after all, Manchester City were in League One and Reading were in the Premier League not that long ago – but two of the key components in life are fun and hope and there wasn't much of either floating about last week.

Of course, some amazing performances on the track ensured it wasn't all doom and gloom. Pride of place went to Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup and, provided he gets to next year's race in one piece, he's going to be hard to stop in his hat-trick bid.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 March 2024inTom Segal

Last updated 10:00, 20 March 2024

iconCopy
more inTom Segal
more inTom Segal