Stewards' decision on Saldier was scandalous - and a rule change is needed to prevent a repeat

Thank heavens Eamon Waters of Alymer Stud has lodged an appeal against the scandalous decision of the stewards at Killarney last Sunday. If he had let this one slide, it would have had serious ramifications down the line.

Waters should not have needed to appeal at all. It is a woeful waste of time, energy and money for something that should have taken seconds to solve on the day.

Most readers have probably seen the incident by now but for those who haven't, here is a written replay: 'Saldier jumps violently right at the final fence of a 2m7f novice chase, cannoning into Vina Ardanza, before the pair fight out the finish up the run-in. The offender beats the victim by a nose'.