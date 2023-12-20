Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Sick of the relentless Cheltenham Festival build-up? Sorry, but I think we should give it even more

author image
Liam HeaddReporter
The runners in the Supreme Novices Hurdle race away from the packed stands at Cheltenham
The runners in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle race away from the packed stands at Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Cheltenham Festival feels a lot closer after last weekend’s meeting at Prestbury Park, and there are now just two more days of action at the home of jump racing before the big one in March. I’m getting excited – and I refuse to be made to feel guilty about it.

Every season we hear complaints the build-up to the festival keeps starting earlier and earlier, the point being that we have lots of other major races to enjoy through the jumps season and should be trying harder to make the most of them for what they are rather than as trials for races weeks down the line.

That’s certainly true. We’ll see plenty of fantastic racing over Christmas, of course, and there could even be a surprise January treat in store if the eagerly anticipated rematch between superstar two-milers El Fabiolo and Jonbon takes place two months earlier than expected in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot, recalling memories of the modern-day classic in the same race between Energumene and Shishkin.

Published on 20 December 2023

Last updated 14:00, 20 December 2023

icon
