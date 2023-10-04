Shades of Dancing Brave about Arc hero Ace Impact but after just two Group 1s we're left wanting more

Anyone who knows what it’s like to decamp to a racing festival for a couple of days will appreciate the detached sense of existing in a bubble.

Whether you are working or playing, when you pitch the tent in places like Cheltenham, Aintree, Punchestown or Galway, events going on in the rest of the world don’t tend to resonate at all. Shucks, word has it a pandemic erupted during the 2020 Cheltenham Festival. Honestly.

For those of us in Paris last weekend, the usual disconnected privilege prevailed. Newmarket tried to turn heads on Saturday but at that stage Longchamp was still only getting its garb on. In all of her elegant autumn splendour, her allure is irresistible, and with a dapper chap like Ace Impact on her arm she commanded the attention of the world.