OpinionAnother View
premium

Racing's workforce is stretched to the limit - and Sunday night racing is a step too far

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Runners in the parade ring at Wolverhampton on Sunday night
Runners in the parade ring at Wolverhampton on Sunday night

There have long been rumours of Sunday night racing being introduced in Britain and years of speculation finally became a reality at Wolverhampton last weekend.

As my colleague Bill Barber pointed out this week, the first of six trial meetings met with enough opposition to think it will prove a hard sell with racing’s participants, even if trainers and owners did declare enough horses to provide maximum fields for seven of the eight races, each of which was worth at least £15,000. 

The initiative, aimed at driving and capturing additional betting revenue and staged at a time when there are few competing sporting events for punters to bet on, is going to generate much-needed money for the racing industry and you can understand why the BHA is exploring every avenue that can do that.

Published on 10 January 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 10 January 2024

