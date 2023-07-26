Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionRichard Forristal
premium

Racing must thrive to survive - waning Formula 1 interest a reminder that the sport has to be more competitive

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
Max Verstappen was all business in Friday's practice session in Spain
Max Verstappen, seen here speaking to Red Bull boss Cristian Horner, is bossing the Formula 1 scene right nowCredit: Mark Thompson

When Drive To Survive thrust Formula 1 back into the consciousness of the masses on Netflix, I was one of those long-dormant fans captivated by the frenzy. 

Most of the protagonists in the docuseries were completely unknown to me when I tuned into the initial episodes, partly because neither Mercedes nor Ferrari signed up to take part in season one. They soon realised the error of their ways, though, and leapt on the bandwagon from season two after witnessing its enormous global success.

As we now know, the concept was revelatory for the sport. By the time you’d consumed the first few episodes, which turned on unprecedented access to participants and clever storytelling that brought to life the trials and tribulations of those further down the food chain, you were hooked. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 26 July 2023Last updated 14:25, 26 July 2023
icon
more inRichard Forristal
more inRichard Forristal