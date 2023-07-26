Racing must thrive to survive - waning Formula 1 interest a reminder that the sport has to be more competitive

When Drive To Survive thrust Formula 1 back into the consciousness of the masses on Netflix, I was one of those long-dormant fans captivated by the frenzy.

Most of the protagonists in the docuseries were completely unknown to me when I tuned into the initial episodes, partly because neither Mercedes nor Ferrari signed up to take part in season one. They soon realised the error of their ways, though, and leapt on the bandwagon from season two after witnessing its enormous global success.

As we now know, the concept was revelatory for the sport. By the time you’d consumed the first few episodes, which turned on unprecedented access to participants and clever storytelling that brought to life the trials and tribulations of those further down the food chain, you were hooked.