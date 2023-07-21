Rachael Blackmore is now royal box office and victory on Hewick in the Galway Plate would see Ballybrit erupt

The name's Blackmore. Rachael Blackmore. And she is now officially box office, or royal box office, if you will. There she was near Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz, just two rows behind the Prince and Princess of Wales, as Carlos Alcaraz dethroned Novak Djokovic in a mesmerising men's final at Wimbledon last Sunday.

Brad Pitt, Guy Ritchie, James Norton and Imogen Poots were just a few of the celebs who were caught on camera along with Blackmore and partner Brian Hayes for one of the biggest sporting occasions on the planet.

It brought me back to the very first time I spoke to Blackmore. It was for an interview in the Racing Post's point-to-point supplement back in January 2014. She had ridden three point winners and was one clear at the top of the lady riders' championship. It was a very big deal.