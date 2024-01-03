Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionRichard Forristal
premium

Overhaul of the Graded programme long overdue - and it could be a catalyst for change if big owners need to look for an edge

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
State Man and Paul Townend clear the last when winning the Gr.1 Morgiana Hurdle. Punchestown.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post20.11.2022
State Man and Paul Townend come home in splendid isolation at short odds in this season's Morgiana Hurdle at PunchestownCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

As a long-time advocate of a Grade 1 cull there was an unfortunate irony to the Racing Post Novice Chase being one of the first to be sacrificed in an overdue revamp. 

For the past decade an overhaul of the Graded schedule and a reduction in the number of fixtures is something I have lobbied for but the resistance was strong. A quick search through my records on Wednesday brought up a column from this very week eight years ago when I lamented "superfluous Grade 1s". There were 34 at the time. Since then, Horse Racing Ireland added three more. It knew better. 

Fixtures have also continued to balloon, this year's hike to 395 taking the growth to an incredible 30 per cent in the space of 20 years. We have lived through an era when more fixtures equated pretty bluntly to more money for racecourses, so we got more fixtures. The new media rights deal that kicked in on Monday is performance-driven, linked to betting revenue and streaming generated. Given the headwinds the betting industry is facing right now, not to mention the European economy, it will be interesting to see if 2025 will be the year we see the fixtures volume go the other way. I wouldn't bet against it.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 January 2024inRichard Forristal

Last updated 15:32, 3 January 2024

icon
more inRichard Forristal
more inRichard Forristal