Never mind 'Hollywood Harry' - I thought 'Devilish De Boinville' stole the show as ITV docuseries gets off to a great start

Never mind 'Hollywood Harry'. What about 'Devilish De Boinville' in Friday night's first episode of Champions: Full Gallop?

By simply being himself, I thought Nicky Henderson's stable jockey stole the show and gave a real insight into what makes a top jockey tick.

Harry Cobden no doubt played a starring role too, as was highlighted by those who had seen the premiere of British racing's new fly-on-the-wall docuseries a few days earlier, but while Cobden's cheeky nature was impossible to miss, it was Nico de Boinville's cut-throat attitude to his day job that whacked me between the eyes.

That killer instinct is something all top athletes possess and De Boinville displayed it in spades, which made for captivating viewing.

Hearing him speak for the first time, you would never imagine he could be a mud-splattered jump jockey. An owner from the very best stock with hundreds of horses perhaps, but he doesn't strike you as being someone raring to risk life and limb on a racecourse when temperatures are nudging zero in mid-winter.

But first impressions can be deceiving and he proved what a dedicated, brilliant and interesting jockey he is in Friday's one-hour programme. Judging from what we witnessed from within the weighing room, you wouldn't envy the guys and gals who have to take him on every day.

To be fair to all the participants who featured, they should be proud of how they portrayed racing in that first episode. The huge variety of personalities in the weighing room is something the sport should continue to showcase way beyond this first series, while Shark Hanlon and Paul Nicholls again proved that trainers are a different and intriguing breed in their own right.

My only gripe from the sofa was the amount of narration producers seemed desperate to get in. The best people to tell the story are the main characters. Why not let Hanlon tell us he came from humble beginnings rather than have someone else do it? And it's a pity there wasn't even more of 'Devilish De Boinville', 'Hollywood Harry' or 'Golden Gavin Sheehan' either.

But that's only the perspective of an insider and we must remember the show isn't really aimed at those who already cherish the racing industry. It is designed to show racing to a new audience and episode one was a great start.

